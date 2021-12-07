Citigroup Begins Coverage on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

VICI opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

