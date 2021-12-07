Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PDYPY opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.