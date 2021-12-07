Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.76) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($4.91) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 402 ($5.33).

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 305.65 ($4.05) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 303.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 714.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 250.80 ($3.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 2.29.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

