Strix Group’s (KETL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($6.10) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KETL. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.04) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.04) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 378 ($5.01).

Get Strix Group alerts:

Shares of KETL opened at GBX 303.28 ($4.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £626.25 million and a P/E ratio of 26.12. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 213 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.17). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of Strix Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.31), for a total value of £3,575,000 ($4,740,750.56). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland bought 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £24,997.70 ($33,149.05).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.