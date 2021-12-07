SolGold (LON:SOLG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 44 ($0.58) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.33% from the company’s previous close.

SOLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.74) target price on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.74) target price on shares of SolGold in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON:SOLG opened at GBX 24.40 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £559.69 million and a PE ratio of -22.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.05. SolGold has a 1-year low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.03.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

