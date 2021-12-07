The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,575 ($20.89) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($31.16) to GBX 1,980 ($26.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.85) to GBX 1,750 ($23.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.87) to GBX 1,970 ($26.12) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($27.32) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,991.25 ($26.41).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,715.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,778.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,130 ($28.25).

In other The Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.63) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,630.82).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

