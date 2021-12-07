Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $4.09 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

IMCV opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $68.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

