Sciencast Management LP Sells 35,879 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 35,879 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

