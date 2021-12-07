3,733 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $199,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $243,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.58. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

