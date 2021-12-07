NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 300 ($3.98) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 260 ($3.45). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.86% from the company’s current price.

NWG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.18) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.18) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.71) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.85).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 219.20 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 211.14. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145.40 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.07 ($3.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.85), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($167,466.78).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

