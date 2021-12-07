Brokerages Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.73). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.