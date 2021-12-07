Brokerages Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.73). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

