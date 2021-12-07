-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

