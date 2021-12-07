Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $112.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $230.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 128.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.23. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 37,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.