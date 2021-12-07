Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

