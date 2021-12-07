$LONDON Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Million (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. $LONDON has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $718.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, $LONDON has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00057796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.08 or 0.08490879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,420.13 or 0.99907125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00077342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002671 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

