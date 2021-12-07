Zacks: Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,841 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $113.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

