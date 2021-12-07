Sciencast Management LP Invests $703,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

