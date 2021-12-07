Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $781,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 198,478 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,121,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,530,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,259,206 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

