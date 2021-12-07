Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FWRD opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.94. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $70.93 and a 12 month high of $109.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

