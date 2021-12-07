Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $109.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.18.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $1,256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $398,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 547,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Ross Stores by 20.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.