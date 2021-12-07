Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $109.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.18.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average is $117.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.