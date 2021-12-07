Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BASFY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

BASFY opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

