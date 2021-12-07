Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

ARKAY stock opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average of $131.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. Arkema has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arkema will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

