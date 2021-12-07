Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $415.70 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.00 and its 200 day moving average is $339.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

