Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

