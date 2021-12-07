Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 9,700 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.