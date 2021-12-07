Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,080 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $229.59 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.47.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

