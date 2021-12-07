ProVise Management Group LLC Takes $380,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.81.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

