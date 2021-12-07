Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $398,000 in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SpartanNash as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of SPTN opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

