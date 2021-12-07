Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Expedia Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,712 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 372,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $60,922,000 after buying an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,137 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,733 shares of company stock worth $38,831,371 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

