Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after acquiring an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trupanion by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after buying an additional 163,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -139.72 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $140.46.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $626,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,917. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.