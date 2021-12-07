Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $375,000 in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $155,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

