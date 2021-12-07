Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 57.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,358,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,300,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

OPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

