Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by 73.2% over the last three years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 1.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

NYSE:OXY opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

