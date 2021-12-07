Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 111.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE FXLV opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17. F45 Training has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Analysts forecast that F45 Training will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $686,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $703,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $9,806,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

