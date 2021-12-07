Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

DASTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

DASTY stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.53, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

