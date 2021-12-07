The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on December 27th

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Williams Companies has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 127.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.5%.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE WMB opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.