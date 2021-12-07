UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at KeyCorp

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.36, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

