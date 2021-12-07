Great American Bancorp, Inc. (GTPS) to Issue Dividend of $0.68 on January 3rd

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) announced a dividend on Sunday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of GTPS opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Great American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39.

About Great American Bancorp

Great American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign. It engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Champaign County, Illinois and surrounding counties. It also provides full service brokerage activities through a third-party broker-dealer and engages in the sale of tax deferred annuities.

