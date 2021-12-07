Great American Bancorp, Inc. (GTPS) to Issue Dividend of $0.68 on January 3rd

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) announced a dividend on Sunday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of GTPS opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Great American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39.
About Great American Bancorp
