Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after buying an additional 2,060,323 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

