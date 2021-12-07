ProVise Management Group LLC Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.52. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.