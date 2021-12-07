Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.