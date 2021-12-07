Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 222 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.80. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.63 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.