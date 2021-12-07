Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 328.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,906 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Copa were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 5.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Copa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 130.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Copa by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Copa by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 821,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,883,000 after purchasing an additional 66,106 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Copa stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

