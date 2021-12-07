Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $6,711,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,118,735. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $265.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.07. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

