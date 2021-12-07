Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.39). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $1,632,800. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 560.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.