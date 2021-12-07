Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $2,703,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 28.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 128.4% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $228.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.66.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

