Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 4,900 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 54.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of BWA opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

