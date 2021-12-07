Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $97.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.