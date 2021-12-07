SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $288,000 in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 6,056.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Truist upped their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.